Luke Ayling and the 12 other players set to leave Leeds United this summer as things stand - gallery

Leeds United have a number of players entering the final months of their respective contracts at Elland Road

Published 24th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

The January transfer window is just around the corner as Leeds United prepare to make some key decisions in their bid for promotion back to the Premier League. It remains to be seen what business, in and out of Elland Road, that the Whites might look to complete next month as they seek to cut down the gap to Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Some big decisions lie in wait regarding their current crop of players with a number of Daniel Farke's side in the final months of their respective contracts at the club. Below we run through every player whose deal at Elland Road runs out in the summer, meaning they will leave the club at the end of the season unless a new contract can be agreed.

1. Sam Byram

2. Ian Poveda

3. Lewis Bate

4. Stuart Dallas

5. Luke Ayling

6. Jamie Shackleton

