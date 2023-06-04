Luke Ayling addresses his Leeds United future with message to fans on relegation and 'dream'
Right back Ayling helped the club back to the Premier League as Championship champions under former boss Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2020 in front of empty stands due to the country’s fight against coronavirus.
Leeds then soared to a ninth-placed finish the following year but only secured survival on the final day of the subsequent campaign and the club has now been relegated after finishing the 2022-23 season second bottom.
Taking to his Instagram page, Ayling has issued an apology to United’s supporters but outlined his intent to help Leeds secure promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking and this time in front of packed stands.
“We let this club down,” he said on Instagram. “To the fans, I am sorry we couldn’t keep you in the Premier League. All my attention now is to make sure we bounce back straight away. When we got promoted last time we did it without being able to celebrate with our great fans and now that’s what I look forward to and dream of doing.”