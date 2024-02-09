Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luis Sinisterra has become somewhat of an enigma at Leeds United. Signed 18 months ago from Feyenoord, the Colombian joined a competitive Whites squad where wide areas - a trait that remains to this day - were its strength. When fit, he was a handful. But therein lies the problem as Sinisterra was barely available throughout his time at Elland Road.

Premier League relegation forced a rethink on the balance sheet and the winger, craving a return to the top flight, left on loan. Just six months later and it appears he may have already played his last game in Leeds colours. United supporters are unlikely to be fussed by the news as they have coped fine without him. YEP has taken a look at the saga to assess what this means for Leeds moving forward.

History

As mentioned, Sinisterra arrived from the Eredivisie with bags of potential. An impressive 35 goals in 113 games made him a sought-after prospect from the continent - and Leeds stumped up around £21million to land their man. But it was noticeable that he would need time to adjust to the Premier League. Goals against Everton and Brentford showed glimpses of what to expect but he struggled to stay fit and fans began to question his desire.

His record, for a team that went down, is respectable. Sinisterra bagged five goals in the 19 games he played for Leeds. However, an ankle injury ruled him out for the run-in, with the 24-year-old not making an appearance under Sam Allardyce.

Once relegation was confirmed, it became clear he had no intention of playing in the Championship. Sinisterra scored in his final appearance - the thrilling 4-3 win over Ipswich Town - but jumped ship on deadline day to Bournemouth. Initially a loan, he now looks likely to make the move permanent…

Offer accepted

It is understood that Sinisterra will complete a £20million switch to the Cherries at the end of the campaign. That should be viewed as good business for Leeds, who paid just £1million more to Feyenoord in 2022.

Sinisterra has scored two goals and made just as many assists in 15 games for Bournemouth this season. Remarkably, he has not completed an entire 90 minutes in the Premier League since Leeds brought him to England.

Good move?

Given the price, absolutely. Leeds need all the wriggle room they need on their balance sheet following relegation. Especially, dare it be said, if Daniel Farke fails to secure promotion come May. The Whites are also stacked for options out wide, with Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony capable of playing on either flank.