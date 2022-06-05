Luis Enrique takes Spain decision on Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente

Spain boss Luis Enrique has taken a decision on Leeds United's Diego Llorente for Sunday night's Nations League clash against Czech Republic.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 6:49 pm

Llorente was handed his first international start since March of last year when lining up alongside centre-back partner Pau Torres in Friday's Nations League hosting of Portugal which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Llorente played the full duration of the match, completing a full game for Spain for the first time since October 2020.

But the Whites defender and Torres both dropped to the bench for Sunday evening's contest against the Czechs as Enrique shuffled his pack to name Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez as his centre-backs.

BENCHED: Leeds United's Spanish international centre-back Diego Llorente. Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images.

The fixture is a 7.45pm kick-off and is being broadcast live on Premier Sports One.

Diego LlorentePortugalSpain