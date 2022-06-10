Spain are currently without regular centre-back starter Aymeric Laporte through injury and Llorente has played the full duration of two of his country's last three games.

The Whites defender was given his first international start since March of last year when lining up alongside Pau Torres at centre-back for last Friday's Nations League hosting of Portugal which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Llorente played the full match, completing a full game for Spain for the first time since October 2020, but Enrique then shuffled his pack for Sunday's Nations League clash against the Czech Republic in Prague-Vršovice.

PRAISE: For Leeds United's Diego Llorente from Spain boss Luis Enrique, above, pictured after Thursday night's 1-0 victory against Nations League hosts Switzerland in Geneva. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images.

Enrique altered the whole back line as Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez lined up at centre-back but the Spain defence looked all at sea and the visitors needed a last-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw.

But Enrique then made another eight changes for Thursday night's Nations League clash against Switzerland in Geneva for which Llorente and Torres were restored as the centre-back axis and the duo helped Spain to a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory.

Spain's back line were rarely troubled in the first half during which Pablo Sarabia's strike put the hosts in front but there were moments of alarm during the closing stages after mistakes from firstly keeper Unai Simon and then Llorente.

Simon came haring out of his box without success as he looked to clear Spain's lines but Breel Embolo's attempt to apply a lobbed finish sailed wide.

Llorente then made a hash of his attempt at a diving header to clear a long ball but Torres and Cesar Azpilicueta got back to block substitute Haris Seferovic's shot.

Enrique was asked about those moments and any defensive frailties in his post match press conference but the Spain boss leapt to the defence of both Simon and Llorente, hailing the Whites defender as "amongst the best" and on a par with Villarreal's Torres.

Askes specifically about Llorente at his post-match press conference, Enrique said as quoted by Spanish outlet as.com: "I know a lot about football and he comes because he is amongst the best.

"He has played with continuity. Him as much as Pau. We have found Busquets many times, which is important. Marco Asensio has given us things. Morata has been spectacular.

“Switzerland are in the World Cup and they will give us problem. For me, the error is not having the ball in the opposition half. You defend with the ball.

"This is a game of mistakes. It’s a game to feel proud of what the national team is. The first half was more complete.

"In the second, we didn’t have act with force with the ball, which obligates the rival (to change) more.”

Asked about 'keeper Simon whether his sweeper-keeper antics made him feel nervous, Enrique said: "It doesn't make me nervous. Nor Robert Sánchez and David Raya.

"The goalkeeper has to generate the first superiority. And he is an expert at that. I am telling you that you should do it.

"I don't know any other way to get there playing.

"My goalkeeper must generate the first superiority. You make a mistake - well, like Pepe, Lucas, Manolo.