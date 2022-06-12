Luis Enrique continues theme with decision on Leeds United's Diego Llorente for Spain

Enrique has continually made widespread changes to his side for this month's Nations League games and continues the theme for the clash against the Czechs as both Llorente and centre-back partner Pau Torres drop to the bench.

The duo played the full duration of both the 1-1 draw at home to Portugal and Thursday's 1-0 win against Switzerland in Geneva but Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez were given the nod for the away clash against the Czechs in between.

The Spain defence looked all at sea in that contest which ended in a 2-2 draw but Garcia and Martinez again pair up as the centre-backs for Sunday's return clash against the Czechs which is a 7.45pm kick-off and live on Premier Sports 1.

