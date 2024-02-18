'Lucky' Willy Gnonto declares his Leeds United aims with understanding and fresh Whites proof

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gnonto had been limited to just seven league starts this season up until the final game of 2023 but the Italian has now started United’s last six games in which he has bagged five goals and an assist. Gnonto, who came into the XI after an injury to Dan James, added to his recent tally with a fine goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle which fired Daniel Farke’s side back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Plymouth had not suffered a home league defeat since October but Gnonto’s smart finish after a high looping Georginio Rutter pass followed by a thumping second-half strike from Rutter saw Leeds to an eighth league win a row. Speaking post match, Gnonto gave a rather modest assessment of his brilliant control and finish but admitted a clean sheet and two goals away at Plymouth was fresh proof of United’s strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Italian also revealed that he had anticipated Rutter’s high pass as he opened up on his current feelings and next aims after victory at Home Park.

WHITES AIMS: Declared by Leeds United star Willy Gnonto, above, pictured celebrating his opener in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Championship hosts Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

"We had a throw-in and I know that Georgi likes to play the ball one touch,” said Gnonto post-match to LUTV. "So I was just trying to think where the ball would go and the ball was a bit difficult. The touch was alright but it just went in. I was a bit lucky. The finish was quite good but it's just good at the moment. I'm a bit lucky, I feel like I am in a good shape and I just want to keep going and scoring, assisting, helping the team every game."