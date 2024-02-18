Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Lucky' Willy Gnonto declares his Leeds United aims with understanding and fresh Whites proof

‘Lucky’ Willy Gnonto has declared his Leeds United aims with ‘good team’ proof and fresh evidence of teammate telepathy.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Gnonto had been limited to just seven league starts this season up until the final game of 2023 but the Italian has now started United’s last six games in which he has bagged five goals and an assist. Gnonto, who came into the XI after an injury to Dan James, added to his recent tally with a fine goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle which fired Daniel Farke’s side back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Plymouth had not suffered a home league defeat since October but Gnonto’s smart finish after a high looping Georginio Rutter pass followed by a thumping second-half strike from Rutter saw Leeds to an eighth league win a row. Speaking post match, Gnonto gave a rather modest assessment of his brilliant control and finish but admitted a clean sheet and two goals away at Plymouth was fresh proof of United’s strength.

The Italian also revealed that he had anticipated Rutter’s high pass as he opened up on his current feelings and next aims after victory at Home Park.

WHITES AIMS: Declared by Leeds United star Willy Gnonto, above, pictured celebrating his opener in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Championship hosts Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.WHITES AIMS: Declared by Leeds United star Willy Gnonto, above, pictured celebrating his opener in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Championship hosts Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.
"We had a throw-in and I know that Georgi likes to play the ball one touch,” said Gnonto post-match to LUTV. "So I was just trying to think where the ball would go and the ball was a bit difficult. The touch was alright but it just went in. I was a bit lucky. The finish was quite good but it's just good at the moment. I'm a bit lucky, I feel like I am in a good shape and I just want to keep going and scoring, assisting, helping the team every game."

Reflecting on the victory itself, Gnonto admitted: "I feel like it was really tough. They have a good team, they played at home and we know that coming here and scoring two goals and without conceding is a big win for us. We had moments in the game where we had to defend, we had to fight and we have done it. That's what shows that we are a good team."

