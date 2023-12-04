Leeds United recorded their fifth win from their last six games in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Middlesbrough – but with slight disagreement from fans on what Daniel Farke’s Whites deserved.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the 3-2 thriller including a ‘lucky’ view, a worry over the Whites defence and four different shouts for man of the match.

DAVID WATKINS

Another hard-fought victory but another game needing our pulsating forward line to offset a defence that still looks too easy to breach. It was shades of the previous game as we went behind early doors, just as we did on Wednesday but we again hit back quickly with Dan James rising to score with an unlikely header within two minutes.

'REAL GEM': Seventeen-year-old Leeds United star Archie Gray fires in a shot during Saturday's Championship victory against Middlesbrough at Elland Road. Photo by Tony Johnson.

Two minutes after that, Crysencio Summerville also leaped above a much taller opponent to score! The two shortest players on the pitch had scored with headers! Things calmed down then, until the 38th minute, when Matt Clarke, fresh off the bench, was outwitted on the edge of the box by the dancing feet of Georginio Rutter, finally having to bring him down. No penalty worries this time; Joel Piroe smashed it home.That should have been the game sewn up but, once again, we showed our frailty at corners as Emmanuel Latte Lath got above Sam Byram to glance a header past Ilan Meslier. Boro kept us on our toes until the end and, even when down to 10 men, they almost snatched an equaliser from a deflected shot that hit the post before quick work by Joe Rodon got the rebound away. Top entertainment and another vital three points.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

ANDY RHODES

After what was, at times, a sluggish performance in midweek against Swansea City, Leeds were arguably lucky to leave Elland Road with all three points on Saturday. Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough have proven themselves to be a useful team and caused Leeds problems throughout the game.

Although United have been caught cold with two early concessions in the freezing temperatures this week, they have the quality to bounce back. What was most impressive was that it took them just minutes to restore order.

Daniel Farke has given his players a sense of belief and, what was most needed after last season, confidence. Players such as Dan James and Georginio Rutter have progressed in ways we could never have seen before, and their goal contributions show it.

Of course, the two goals conceded are a blot on the page but this was another big result against one of the promotion-chasing pack. Leeds will need to muster more results like this as they prepare for a string of tough games to come.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

NEIL GREWER

Another deserved win for Leeds United in a game they could easily have drawn as once again wasted chances were aplenty and the opposition came close to an equaliser – a game full of the unexpected. Who would have foreseen another frantic start with United conceding within just three minutes to Middlesbrough...but then being ahead after seven minutes.

What were the chances of the two smallest Leeds players on the pitch scoring with headers, both of which involved beating taller defenders? Leeds are rarely awarded penalties and tend to miss, so a third goal via a penalty was a welcome surprise. And in recent times the sending off of an opponent had not always yielded the result it should. Finally, to cap it all off we were not expecting Patrick Bamford’s new bleached hair style.

What was not a surprise was wayward and weak shooting by Georginio Rutter which is in contrast to his general play and passing – something to work on – and a mature display from the youngest in the team, Archie Gray, who is a real gem plus a majestic midfield display from Glen Kamara.

Man of the match: Glen Kamara.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United don’t seem to do boring first few minutes do they? This was another game that sprung into action from the first minute, fortunately Leeds did enough to get the three points with a 3-2 win that keeps them on the coat-tails of Ipswich Town and Leicester City who both won their games 2-1.

Leeds were surprisingly behind inside the first three minutes when Emmanuel Latte Lath curled one past Illan Meslier. Within four minutes though, Daniel Farke’s men were ahead. First, Dan James beat two defenders to head the equaliser. Then Crysencio Summerville made it 2-1 with another great header. Georginio Rutter was upended in the box and Joel Piroe showed how to take a penalty to make it 3-1.

Boro got back into the game with a first-half injury time goal once again from Latte Lath. Leeds had enough chances to double their score in the second half. Rutter was denied by Seny Dieng and the goalkeeper made a superb double save from substitute Patrick Bamford and Piroe from the rebound. Boro also hit the Leeds upright when they caught them on the break. A great week with six points gained and the seventh home win on the trot. A remarkable achievement by Farke’s squad.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

MIKE GILL

An early setback shocked the Leeds United crowd once again. Thankfully, the response was instant, within minutes Dan James cancelled out Emmanuel Latte Lath’s opener as he rose above the Middlesbrough defence to head home Sam Byram’s fine cross.

Over on the right, Archie Gray replicated Sam Byram’s assist and Crysencio Summerville netted a copycat header to put United in front with only six minutes on the clock. It is not a good idea to arrive late to matches at Elland Road these days.

Georginio Rutter was to miss a few chances in this game but once again caused havoc in the Boro box before being upended by Matt Clarke. Joe Piroe converted the subsequent penalty before Latte Lath headed home from a corner.

United slowed the pace down and largely controlled the game in the second half barring one scare when a deflection hit the post. With the amount of cards referee Darren England was handing out, a red card seemed inevitable and Anfernee Dijksteel was dismissed for a second bookable offence. This was a valuable win which the Whites deserved.