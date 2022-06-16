Lucas Radebe: Memories of The Chief's Elland Road testimonial

More than 32,000 tickets turned out for Lucas Radebe’s testimonial in May 2005. 'The Chief' was part of the Leeds Legends who took on a World XI in the Bank Holiday Monday sunshine. The Leeds team boasted Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed, Gary McAllister, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Tony Yeboah as well as Sky Sports commentator Chris Kamara, Vinnie Jones and striker Lucy Ward all of who were managed by Howard Wilkinson and Kevin Blackwell. The World XI featured Ally McCoist and Lee Sharpe as well as Jay Jay Okocha, Bruce Grobbelaar, Nobby Solano, Bolo Zenden, John Carew, Mario Melchiot and a special appearance from Doctor Khumalo - a former team-mate of Lucas’s at Kaizer Chiefs. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook