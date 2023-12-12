Daniel Farke’s third-placed side continued their brilliant recent run with Saturday’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers and Leeds were then installed as odds-on favourites for tonight’s swift return to action at sixth-placed Sunderland . The Whites were no bigger 21-20 favourites on Sunday but United’s price has now drifted out to 6-4 with Sunderland’s odds moving in the opposite direction.

The sixth-placed Black Cats were initially available at 13-5 but the hosts are now below the 2-1 marker at a best priced 19-10 and challenging for favouritism with some firms. The draw is on offer 13-5 and ex-Whites star Jack Clarke has been the big mover in the first scorer market. Leeds still have the first three players in the first scorer market which is topped by Joel Piroe at 6-1 but Clarke is now into 7-1 to net the game’s first goal against his former club.