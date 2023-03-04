'Loved to' - Tyler Adams on Leeds United and Chelsea rivalry and 1970 FA Cup final

Historic rivals Leeds and Chelsea will lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, ahead of which Adams was shown footage of the full-blooded tackles of the 1970 FA Cup final between the two sdes. Adams loved what he saw, admitting tackling is his forte and his disappointment at the way the game has evolved in now regularly featuring soft fouls.

Asked in a feature on Sky Sports if he was aware of the rivalry between Leeds and Chelsea, Adams smiled: "I am. It goes back to the 60s and 70s. I would have loved to have played back then. It’s the way it should be. Other people play to score goals and assist people, I kind of play to kick people to be honest.

"People get calls for yelling more now than it actually being a foul which I think takes away from the game a lot to be honest. Now you see players that are so talented getting calls every time with a little bit of contact because they're screaming, which I obviously don't enjoy. But it's part of the game and you've got to be clever as well. You have got to play to your advantage so you can protect yourself but I like kicking people!"