'Love to' - Leeds United ace on Sheffield Wednesday, Whites launchpad and Championship table

Cooper remains sidelined after rupturing his plantar fascia in the opening weekend draw at home to Cardiff City but the skipper saw his team finally bag their first win of the new Championship season last weekend through a 4-3 triumph at early leaders Ipswich Town.

Cooper now hopes that the victory can provide a launchpad for the rest of the campaign as Daniel Farke’s Whites aim to climb the table and only wishes he was able to lead out his side for today’s Yorkshire derby against the Owls.

Writing in Saturday’s matchday programme column, Cooper admitted: "As a Leeds United player, it’s always good to play in Yorkshire derby games and I’d love to be out on the pitch with the rest of the lads today. I’m sure everyone playing this afternoon will relish the occasion, there will be a great atmosphere and we hope to be able to claim the three points.

LOOKING UP: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.