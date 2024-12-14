Preston North End head coach Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with his side's display on Saturday afternoon but worried the game could spin out of control after a fiery opening 45 minutes.

Leeds felt hard done by not to see their opponents go down to ten men during the first half as Ben Whiteman fouled Jayden Bogle on the edge of the Preston penalty area. The infraction was Whiteman's second in the space of four minutes and prior to the controversial incident, had been shown a yellow card for a blatant trip on Brenden Aaronson.

Referee John Busby took the view that Whiteman's second challenge in quick succession was not worthy of a yellow card, although those of a Leeds persuasion - and even Heckingbottom - believed there was a case for a second booking to be shown.

"Definitely [can see why Leeds were upset about the lack of second yellow]. Players are clever at drawing a foul and Ben did extremely well not to make another one [with Gnonto just after]. The only decision was only whether to wait for half-time to do it," the ex-Leeds manager said, on the decision to substitute Whiteman at half-time in order to avoid a sending off.

"My initial thoughts looking at it yeah [it was a second yellow] but I've not watched it back," he added.

"I was worried the ref was going to lose control at one point but credit to the players, it was an honest game, which I think helped John out in the second half.

"Credit to both sets of players, there could have been moments, potential flash points but everyone was honest."

On the performance, Heckingbottom admitted disappointment at conceding so late in the game and in the manner in which Jack Whatmough put through his own goal, but was overall pleased with the resilience his team showed to hold the lead, gleaned from Brad Potts' opener, for as long as they managed.

"Leeds make you work so hard without the ball. You're talking about top level players.

"It would have been better if we'd won. The fans are same as me, this hurts for different reasons because of the type of goal.

"Leeds threw everything at us and we stood strong until the very last minutes. We played against a good side who really made us work. You could see it would take a goal like that to beat us today. We defended well as a team, when Freddie [Woodman] was called upon it was from 25, 30 yards. Disappointed not to get the three but I don't feel as bad as I have in other games when we've been dominant."