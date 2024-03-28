Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke disclosed in his pre-match press conference that the international trio were doubtful for this weekend's encounter, while Georginio Rutter and Junior Firpo are set to face late fitness tests to determine whether they're able to play a part at Vicarage Road. Farke is expected to make changes to his starting lineup and may be forced into moving players around the pitch to accommodate replacements for those who picked up injuries while away with their countries.

In addition to those in the maybe column, Pascal Struijk has been ruled out for the season after undergoing groin surgery and Stuart Dallas remains unavailable. As a result, Leeds are likely to name one of their lighter benches this season, in terms of first-team experience and minutes this term.

Joe Gelhardt is without a league goal this season having returned from a middling loan spell at Sunderland during the second half of last term and has played just four Championship minutes since the turn of the year. The ex-Wigan Athletic forward has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road, and it's fair to say, is unfancied by Farke. But, his likely return to the matchday squad could yield rare league minutes off the bench at Watford and therefore the opportunity to remind supporters and staff at Leeds why he was once regarded the club's brightest breakout talent ahead of the likes of Crysencio Summerville, two years ago.

If Gelhardt finds his way onto the pitch, it's altogether likely to be after Mateo Joseph is introduced, though. The Spaniard has moved ahead of Gelhardt in Farke's striker reckoning and was given the nod from the start in recent FA Cup outings against Plymouth Argyle and Chelsea, scoring twice in the latter fixture to break his Whites duck.