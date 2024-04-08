'Looks gone' - Leeds United fans on Coventry defeat, top two, Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Sky Blues plus thoughts on the new top two picture and the issue of who should start upfront out of Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph.

NEIL GREWER

A third below-par performance on the bounce following the international break and a result which, unfortunately, could not be argued with. Leeds are conceding goals and wasting the limited opportunities they create. And, unlike the Watford game, a late opportunity to equalise was not taken.

STRUGGLE: For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, front, in Saturday's defeat at Coventry City as the Whites no 9 is challenged by Josh Eccles. Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

Too many individual performances were below par and the collective performance followed suit. Leeds did create pressure and opportunities late on but too little too late. Although Joel Piroe finished well for his goal, he was guilty of missing a great chance to equalise at the death. And he knew it.

Probably the pick of the players was Mateo Joseph, and he started on the bench. Surely the young prospect must be worthy of more minutes as he offers something different to Patrick Bamford. So Daniel Farke has some thinking to do before tomorrow’s must-win game.

More energy needs injecting into the performance and the team may need tweaking to do so. But, with another game at the weekend, some players may need their minutes managed.

Man of the match: Mateo Joseph.

ANDY RHODES

After such a good run, this weekend’s defeat at Coventry City was a sickener. Ipswich Town’s loss gave Leeds a superb opportunity and, with the way this league is, not taking it could be vital. In the last few games, Leeds have been too slow to get going.

Daniel Farke’s subs have given his side some urgency but, until they are brought on, goals don’t look as likely. Coventry were organised and, once they went in front, offered perhaps their performance of the season. They were first to every ball while cutting out what felt like every Leeds pass.

It is frustrating, then, that United looked so much more confident when Farke’s subs came on. Changes may be required in midweek to give Leeds a boost, although Farke explained last week he may resist doing so. Nevertheless, fans will want to see more of Mateo Joseph tomorrow. Although Leeds have suffered just one defeat in 2024, there’s a chance it might not be enough.

Man of the match: Joel Piroe.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, that was a disappointment! No-one thought the trip to Coventry City was going to be easy but, having heard that Ipswich had gone down at Norwich before we kicked off, I’m sure most people thought we’d at least get the draw that we needed to go above them.

It feels like an opportunity lost. The stats for this game surprised a lot of fans. Like me, they probably didn’t believe that we had 70 per cent of the possession and 19 shots! The home side managed just 11 and yet, during the game, it felt far more even than that.

For whatever reason, Leeds just failed to make that sort of dominance count in the game and we never reached the levels we’ve come to expect, levels that we’ve seen regularly since the turn of the year. I would guess that Daniel Farke will be most disappointed with the way we conceded the two goals; this defence of ours had been so solid and secure for so long this season but the goals, harked back to the nervy sloppy defending we saw in the first few weeks of the season – failing to take control at a corner kick and then leaving a man as free as a bird at the back post during a Coventry counter attack.

We will need to be far better than that in the coming games.

Man of the match: No-one stood out.

KEITH INGHAM

The unbeaten run of 2024 came to an end at Coventry City. The 2-1 loss wasn’t what was expected as earlier in the day Norwich City beat Ipswich Town to give Leeds an opportunity to go top. It wasn’t the best performance, for sure, and Leeds dropped to third with Leicester going top after their 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

Leeds started well but conceded a sloppy goal on nine minutes. Coventry impressed in the first half and Leeds didn’t. The windy conditions didn’t help their cause but, to be honest, they were second best to the FA Cup semi-finalists. Bamford had a chance but, once again, fluffed it. His confidence looks gone. Roberts came on at the break for Kamara but, within five minutes, Leeds had a two-goal mountain to climb.

Around the hour, Joseph and Piroe came on for Bamford and Gruev. Leeds got back into it with less than 20 minutes to play, Rutter setting up substitute Piroe to score and the same player should have equalised but he put it too close to Collins in the dying minutes.

Leeds have to dust themselves off quickly because Sunderland come to Elland Road tomorrow and nothing other than a win will do. Let’s get it done lads. Five finals to go!

Man of the match: Nobody really stood out.

MIKE GILL

United’s long unbeaten run has finally come to an end and the first reaction has to be that it has been a remarkable achievement and great fun to watch. The football gods were in a playful mood again when Ipswich Town succumbed to their nearest rivals and Leeds knew that even a draw would install them in second place in the Championship table.

Sadly, it wasn't to be and, after a bright start by the Whites, Coventry took an early lead through Ellis Sims who muscled his way through to give the Sky Blues the lead. United had their chances in the first half but couldn't put them away.Four minutes into the second period, Haji Wright made it 2-0.

The goal came from a counter attack and mirrored a number of goals that United had scored themselves this season. This left the Whites with a lot to do but they carried on dominating possession and taking the game to Coventry. A ray of hope was provided by Joel Piroe who scored after Georginio Rutter writhed his way through the box to provide the assist.

On to tomorrow and an opportunity to ‘jump back on the bus’ with the visit of Sunderland.