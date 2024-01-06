Long wait finally ends for Leeds United player with big impact in friendly
It's been a long wait - but a loaned out Leeds United player has finally enjoyed a breakthrough.
USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson departed Leeds in the summer to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan but ended 2023 still seeking his first goal for the club.
That goal, though, finally arrived in his side's first fixture of 2024 on Sunday as the Whites loanee netted a fine strike in a friendly against Arminia Bielefeld who were subjected to a 2-0 defeat.
Arriving from the left side of the pitch, Aaronson controlled a high crossfield pass with his chest with a touch that took him into the box before taking a touch and then producing a composed finish into the bottom right corner.
Union Berlin began the season in the Champions League after last season's fourth-placed finish but Aaronson's team finished bottom of their group. Union sit fourth-bottom in the Bundesliga table and just two points clear of the drop zone.
Aaronson was sent off for a second booking in just his third outing for Union Berlin back in August and the USA international has been limited to just 505 minutes of football for his loan side, including just four league starts.