Long wait finally ends for Leeds United player with big impact in friendly

It's been a long wait - but a loaned out Leeds United player has finally enjoyed a breakthrough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A loaned out Leeds United player has finally been able to celebrate a landmark breakthrough.

USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson departed Leeds in the summer to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan but ended 2023 still seeking his first goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That goal, though, finally arrived in his side's first fixture of 2024 on Sunday as the Whites loanee netted a fine strike in a friendly against Arminia Bielefeld who were subjected to a 2-0 defeat.

Arriving from the left side of the pitch, Aaronson controlled a high crossfield pass with his chest with a touch that took him into the box before taking a touch and then producing a composed finish into the bottom right corner.

Union Berlin began the season in the Champions League after last season's fourth-placed finish but Aaronson's team finished bottom of their group. Union sit fourth-bottom in the Bundesliga table and just two points clear of the drop zone.