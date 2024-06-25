Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has shared a positive fitness update following his six-month injury lay-off.

Dutch centre-back Struijk finally appears to be on the road to recovery after sharing an update via his official Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old was a stalwart of Daniel Farke's side during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign but picked up a groin injury during the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat by Preston North End and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Struijk has undergone corrective surgery on the issue after a more conservative, non-invasive course of action did not yield the desired result. On Tuesday, the Leeds defender shared a photograph beside a running track, complete with a runner emoji, as he continues his recovery and makes progress on a comeback.

The defender is expected to report for pre-season testing and training at the beginning of next week as Leeds get their 2024/25 preparations underway. However, until now it was not known whether the player would be able to partake in any high intensity activity.

Struijk returning to contention from the beginning of pre-season would be a welcome boost to Farke and his squad given the potential lack of central defensive options. Joe Rodon has returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur, while Liam Cooper could yet leave on a free transfer at the end of his contract.