Whites captain Ethan Ampadu is now back in the mix after his knee injury.

Ethan Ampadu has declared his personal Leeds United aim upon returning from injury with Whites praise but a rival warning and team must.

Ampadu suffered knee ligament damage in October’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City but did not need surgery and returned to the Whites bench for the first time for the weekend’s hosting of Derby County.

Ampadu was an unused substitute for the contest but has now declared his intent to “kick on” amid praise for his team’s medical staff for their work in his rehab.

The midfielder has also hailed his side’s excellent recent home form but declared such form must continue with a big warning about what will be needed against Tuesday night’s visitors Middlesbrough.

Writing in his captain’s column of Tuesday night’s matchday programme, Ampadu said: “Firstly, from a personal point of view, I was delighted to be back involved in the squad last Saturday following a lengthy lay-off with injury.

“It's been a fairly long process, but I'd like to say thank you to the medical staff and everyone behind the scenes who have helped and supported me with the rehab and hopefully I can kick on now for the rest of the season.”

As Ampadu stayed on the bench, two defenders bagged the two goals that gave Leeds a 2-0 win against weekend visitors Derby. In doing so, Joe Rodon and Max Wober were bagging their first goals for the club, much to Ampadu’s delight.

Ampadu added: “We were all delighted for Joe Rodon, who scored his first goal for the club, and for Max Wober, who has endured a difficult period with injury like myself at the beginning of the season, and also got on the scoresheet.

“The result extended our winning run here to seven games, meaning that Elland Road is becoming a real fortress. We need that to continue throughout the campaign if we are to be successful.

“Today, we know we are coming up against a very good team in Middlesbrough, and we need to produce a complete performance over 90 minutes if we are going to have a positive outcome. We believe in ourselves that we can do this and we will be doing everything we can to extend our winning run here.”