Rodon credits the faith manager Daniel Farke has placed in him, which has allowed him to build momentum on a personal level and contribute to a largely impressive league record as a collective. His form has led to calls from the fanbase for Leeds to make his move a permanent one this month and Farke has admitted that work is ongoing in the background to keep Rodon at Elland Road, albeit with an eye on the summer rather than the January window. The German said: “Behind the scenes we are working. There is no doubt about this. We are more than happy with Joe and his performances. His development is great and you also see him growing into this club more and more and into a leader role w. When you see him in his every day work you see how much it means to him to wear this white shirt and defend this white shirt in the games, he's just happy to be here and happy to be an important part and crucial to our performances and development. For that we are more than happy and obviously we would like him to stay for a bit longer, but at the moment it's not an urgent topic. He will stay with us until the end of the season. That's the most important thing. Joe is in our plans definitely for sure but he's not our player yet so depending on what the other parties think about this topic we will definitely try behind the scenes to do our stuff and obviously you know how much I like and value Joe. He's important for us as a team."