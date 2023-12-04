Long Leeds United gap between games extends as Whites 21s fixture is postponed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United wait will continue following the postponement of a Whites fixture which was set to mark a new dawn.

United's under-21s have not played since the middle of November when falling to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea's under-21s in a Premier League Cup tie which proved boss Michael Skubala's last game in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skubala was appointed as new head coach of League One side Lincoln City two days later and under-18s boss Scott Gardner has since taken the reins of the club's under-21s.

Leeds announced after Skubala's departure that Gardner was taking up the new position on an interim basis and a new dawn was set to begin with Monday night's league clash against Newcastle United's under-21s Whitley Park.

The contest was set to mark United's first league game since the start of November but the fixture has been postponed due to the weather.

United's wait for a game will now extend to Thursday evening when they face Sparta Praha in a Premier League International Cup tie at the LNER Community Stadium in York (kick-off 7pm).