Logistical issue forces Leeds United and Manchester United clash to be postponed
Saturday’s clash between Leeds United’s under-18s and Manchester United’s under-18s has been postponed due to a “logistical difficulty”.
Two two sides were due to lock horns in an 11.30am kick-off at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex in the under-18s Premier League. A statement released by Manchester United’s communication department read: “Following a logistical difficulty beyond the club's control, today’s Under-18s match between Manchester United and Leeds United has been postponed. A date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.”