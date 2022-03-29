'Logical' picks would leave new Leeds United quandary despite Patrick Bamford absence

Bamford’s withdrawal midway through the first half of the 3-2 victory at Wolves before the international break was a sad sight on an otherwise exhilarating night at Molineux.

The forward was having only his third outing since returning from a three months absence with various injury troubles, most lately a plantar fascia issue - an injury to the bottom of the foot.

But, after landing heavily, Bamford’s night was done after 23 minutes at Molineux, the teary striker consoled by captain Liam Cooper who, literally, put an arm around the forward as he took his place back on the bench.

PUZZLE: Even with Patrick Bamford injured, Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch won't be able to start all of Joe Gelhardt, left, Jack Harrison, right, Raphinha, Rodrigo and Dan James in his current system at the same time. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Leeds have since revealed that Bamford has ruptured his plantar fascia and will be facing at least six weeks out.

That takes him up to the second weekend in May, after which there are only two games left to play.

It means Bamford’s season is not necessarily over but there was a clear message from the club’s head of medicine and performance, Rob Price, which accompanied Sunday night’s injury update.

“As all of the stats show, Patrick has put his body on the line for Leeds United for a number of seasons,” said Price.

“He has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months and, despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.

“As all sports medics know, injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.

“Patrick has been incredibly unlucky this year, his game time has been limited by different injuries including an ankle injury sustained at Newcastle and hamstring and quad injuries once back in training and matchday squads.

“What he needs is a period of rest and rehabilitation to allow his body to fully recover.”

It all means that Leeds will need to find other solutions for the crucial run-in and the main quandary for Marsch will be whether to start Rodrigo, Joe Gelhardt or Dan James up front; young Sam Greenwood waiting in the wings as another option.

Quite what Marsch opts for remains to be seen but his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa often looked to Wales international James as a No 9 in times of need, of which there have been many.

Bamford is United’s clear first-choice striker but the 28-year-old has played only 560 minutes of football this season.

Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, James, Gelhardt and, occasionally, Jack Harrison were used up front by Bielsa but James was, by and large, the most recent first port of call.

But Marsch will now have to decide whether to continue with the James-up-front option or have Rodrigo or Gelhardt or both up top, although Mateusz Klich could be deployed as an attacking midfielder too.

When it comes to goals this season, Raphinha is still four clear as United’s top scorer on nine, four ahead of Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.

Two of James’ strikes came in February’s 3-3 draw at Aston Villa in which he excelled up front and was unfortunate not to have had a hat-trick.

But the Wales star has looked a particular menace back out wide of late and there must be a huge temptation to keep him there, even with Bamford and also Roberts out.

If so, it will be a case of step forward Rodrigo and Gelhardt, two players for whom the timing could be perfect for a strong end to the campaign.

Rodrigo is another player to have struggled with injuries this term but the record signing has been back in rude health of late.

The Spaniard netted the equalising goal as part of a stellar display in the front line at Wolves along with 20-year-old forward Greenwood who was brought on as Bamford’s replacement, wide men James and Harrison completing the front four.

Gelhardt stayed on the bench as he recovered from a back injury and there has long been a clamour for him to start, even at 19 years of age.

With Bamford injured and James thriving out wide, everything could logically point to that time being now.

However, if natural forwards Rodrigo and Gelhardt are paired up top, that leaves a case of three players for two positions out wide in Raphinha, Harrison and James.

Even with Bamford unavailable, Marsch still has plenty of options, though none quite like the Whites’ first-choice No 9.