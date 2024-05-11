Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United loanee has suffered an injury blow.

Everton’s Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has suffered an injury blow and boss Sean Dyche admits it is “unlikely” the winger will play again this season.

Harrison was missing from the matchday squad for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at home to Sheffield United. Boss Dyche said: “Jack is injured and it looks unlikely we'll get him back before the end of the season. It's unfortunate as he's played a lot of football and done very well."

