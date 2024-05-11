Leeds United loan star suffers new injury blow as boss provides 'unlikely' future update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Everton’s Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has suffered an injury blow and boss Sean Dyche admits it is “unlikely” the winger will play again this season.
Harrison was missing from the matchday squad for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at home to Sheffield United. Boss Dyche said: “Jack is injured and it looks unlikely we'll get him back before the end of the season. It's unfortunate as he's played a lot of football and done very well."
Winger Harrison left Leeds last summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League to join the Toffees on loan for duration of the 2023-24 campaign. Harrison, who departed on a relegation loan release clause, has made 35 appearances for Everton, scoring four times and bagging three assists.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.