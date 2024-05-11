Leeds United loan star suffers new injury blow as boss provides 'unlikely' future update

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th May 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 14:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds United loanee has suffered an injury blow.

Everton’s Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has suffered an injury blow and boss Sean Dyche admits it is “unlikely” the winger will play again this season.

Harrison was missing from the matchday squad for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at home to Sheffield United. Boss Dyche said: “Jack is injured and it looks unlikely we'll get him back before the end of the season. It's unfortunate as he's played a lot of football and done very well."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winger Harrison left Leeds last summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League to join the Toffees on loan for duration of the 2023-24 campaign. Harrison, who departed on a relegation loan release clause, has made 35 appearances for Everton, scoring four times and bagging three assists.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice