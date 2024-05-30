Leeds United player named in country's final Euros squad but big name snub
Leeds United loanee Rasmus Kristensen is heading for this summer’s European Championships having been named in Denmark’s final squad - but with a big name snub.
Right-back Kristensen was one of a whole host of players to depart Leeds last summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, Kristensen joining Serie A side AS Roma on a season-long loan.
Kristensen has since made 31 appearances for Roma and the Whites loanee has now been named in boss Kasper Hjulmand’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s Euros.
There is, though, no place for Celtic star Matt O’Riley in the final squad. Kristensen is now on a collision course with England due to the Danes being drawn in the same group as the Three Lions plus Serbia and Slovenia.
Kristensen is contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2027.
