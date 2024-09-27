Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A loaned out Leeds man has made a big European impact - but with a twist.

Leeds United loanee Rasmus Kristensen made a big Europa League impact as part of an evening in which Archie Gray came through his latest Tottenham test and personal Spurs first.

Danish international right-back Kristensen is on a season-long loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and started Thursday evening’s Europa League hosting of Viktoria Plzen.

With 67 minutes on the clock, Kristensen fired home through a crowded penalty area to put his side 3-1 up and seemingly on course for victory only for the visitors to net twice in the closing stages to seal a 3-3 draw.

Nevertheless, it meant Kristensen’s first goal for Eintracht ensured that his side avoided defeat on a night when departed former Leeds star Archie Gray played the full match for Tottenham in a 3-0 triumph at home to Qarabag.

The outing represented just a second Spurs start for Gray and a European competition debut.