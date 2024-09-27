Loaned out Leeds United man makes big European impact as Archie Gray enjoys new Spurs first
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds United loanee Rasmus Kristensen made a big Europa League impact as part of an evening in which Archie Gray came through his latest Tottenham test and personal Spurs first.
Danish international right-back Kristensen is on a season-long loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and started Thursday evening’s Europa League hosting of Viktoria Plzen.
With 67 minutes on the clock, Kristensen fired home through a crowded penalty area to put his side 3-1 up and seemingly on course for victory only for the visitors to net twice in the closing stages to seal a 3-3 draw.
Nevertheless, it meant Kristensen’s first goal for Eintracht ensured that his side avoided defeat on a night when departed former Leeds star Archie Gray played the full match for Tottenham in a 3-0 triumph at home to Qarabag.
The outing represented just a second Spurs start for Gray and a European competition debut.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.