One of Leeds United’s loaned out internationals has opened his account for his new club but with the misery continuing for his side.

Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra left Leeds to join Premier League outfit Bournemouth on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day and the 24-year-old was once again named on the Cherries bench for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Manchester City.

Bournemouth were quickly blitzed and found themselves 3-0 down at the break before Phil Foden added a fourth goal for City four minutes after the hour mark. Sinisterra was then introduced from the bench as a 72nd-minute substitute and the winger scored his first goal in Bournemouth colours two minutes later when sweeping home a finish from a counter.

