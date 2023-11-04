Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Loaned out Leeds United international makes big breakthrough but misery continues for pair

One of Leeds United’s loaned out internationals has opened his account for his new club but with the misery continuing for his side.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT
Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra left Leeds to join Premier League outfit Bournemouth on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day and the 24-year-old was once again named on the Cherries bench for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Manchester City.

Bournemouth were quickly blitzed and found themselves 3-0 down at the break before Phil Foden added a fourth goal for City four minutes after the hour mark. Sinisterra was then introduced from the bench as a 72nd-minute substitute and the winger scored his first goal in Bournemouth colours two minutes later when sweeping home a finish from a counter.

Bournemouth, though, shipped in two more as they suffered a bruising 6-1 defeat which has left the fourth-bottom Cherries just one point above the dropzone and now only two points ahead of bottom of the table Sheffield United who recorded a last gasp 2-1 win at home to Wolves. Tyler Adams also left Leeds for Bournemouth in the summer on a permanent deal but the USA international captain is currently out injured.

