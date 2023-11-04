Loaned out Leeds United international makes big breakthrough but misery continues for pair
Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra left Leeds to join Premier League outfit Bournemouth on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day and the 24-year-old was once again named on the Cherries bench for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Manchester City.
Bournemouth were quickly blitzed and found themselves 3-0 down at the break before Phil Foden added a fourth goal for City four minutes after the hour mark. Sinisterra was then introduced from the bench as a 72nd-minute substitute and the winger scored his first goal in Bournemouth colours two minutes later when sweeping home a finish from a counter.
Bournemouth, though, shipped in two more as they suffered a bruising 6-1 defeat which has left the fourth-bottom Cherries just one point above the dropzone and now only two points ahead of bottom of the table Sheffield United who recorded a last gasp 2-1 win at home to Wolves. Tyler Adams also left Leeds for Bournemouth in the summer on a permanent deal but the USA international captain is currently out injured.