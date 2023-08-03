Danish international defender Rasmus Kristensen is one of six players to have departed Leeds on loan this summer, the defender joining Jose Mourinho’s Serie A side AS Roma until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. The 26-year-old was brought on at the interval of Wednesday’s friendly against Portuguese hosts Farense but netted an unfortunate own goal in the 67th minute which allowed Farense to pull a goal back after being 3-0 down.

Kristensen seemingly attempted to cushion a looping cross from the right flank back to keeper Mile Svilar but sent the ball to the keeper’s left hand side into the right hand corner of the net. Kristensen quickly held his hand up to apologise and walked back to the centre circle shaking his head.