Loan agreed, £6m 'raid', rumour dismissed - The latest on every Leeds United transfer story so far

Leeds United have been linked with plenty of ins and outs during the first two weeks of January.

The January transfer window is now two weeks old and as expected, all is quiet at Leeds United. Elland Road chiefs have long maintained there will be little business done this month and so far, there are only two moves in the pipeline.

Joe Gelhardt is undergoing medical tests ahead of a half-season loan switch to Hull City, while fellow first-team fringe player Charlie Crew looks set to join League Two promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers until June. There has also been confirmation of interest in Patrick Bamford, although the YEP understands Leeds expect the 31-year-old to stay.

In terms of incomings, many of the names mentioned in reports have been dismissed as speculation but Daniel Farke has not ruled out a late move or two, if the right person becomes available. And with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest on every Leeds United transfer story so far this month below.

The French goalkeeper was linked with a sensational Premier League return last month, with Manchester United and Arsenal thought to be interested. The Daily Mail recently claimed Leeds would be 'open' to a sale if the right offer came in. Daniel Farke has continually stood by his first-choice goalkeeper in the aftermath of recent high-profile mistakes.

1. Illan Meslier

1. Illan Meslier

Struijk has been excellent again this season but with left-sided centre-backs hard to find, that form has reportedly attracted interest from Tottenham, Wolves and Brighton. As with Meslier, a mid-season move away from Elland Road is highly unlikely, with Farke adamant Leeds are under no pressure to sell.

2. Pascal Struijk

2. Pascal Struijk

The 26-year-old has been linked with a return to RB Salzburg in recent weeks but the Austrian club's managing director for sport Rouven Schroder recently suggested a mid-season move would be out of their price-range. Had worked his way back into the team until knee issues resurfaced.

3. Max Wober

3. Max Wober

Firpo is currently free to speak with foreign clubs regarding a summer move. The left-back is into the final six months of his Leeds contract and as of yet, there has been no sign of a new deal edging closer. Farke has regularly praised Firpo but insists focus is on the matches ahead, rather than summer plans.

4. Junior Firpo

4. Junior Firpo

Six-month loan move to Doncaster Rovers was confirmed earlier this window, with the midfielder getting off to a great start at his new club.

5. Charlie Crew

5. Charlie Crew

Blackburn were linked with a move earlier this window and manager John Eustace confirmed interest in his former Derby County teammate on Monday. But the YEP understands Leeds do not expect to lose their third-choice striker, who remains out with a hamstring injury.

6. Patrick Bamford

6. Patrick Bamford

