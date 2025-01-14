The January transfer window is now two weeks old and as expected, all is quiet at Leeds United . Elland Road chiefs have long maintained there will be little business done this month and so far, there are only two moves in the pipeline.

In terms of incomings, many of the names mentioned in reports have been dismissed as speculation but Daniel Farke has not ruled out a late move or two, if the right person becomes available. And with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest on every Leeds United transfer story so far this month below.