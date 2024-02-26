The Whites have sold out their bumper allocation of 5,366 for Wednesday's Stamford Bridge clash, which in turn led to difficulties for those wishing to return to Leeds from the capital on the rail network. Rail operator London North Eastern Railway faced criticism from some supporters on social media last week when tickets remained on sale for the 11.33pm service to Leeds from King's Cross at a cost of over £200. LNER's official account on x.com responded to a complaint with: "Hello. That service is fully booked so, you'd be buying an anytime ticket (the most expensive) in order to board hence the price difference. Apologies about this.”

The service then showed as sold out, with LNER telling the Yorkshire Evening Post they were looking at ways to transport more Leeds fans back from London after the match. On Monday an eagle-eyed Leeds fan spotted that £66 tickets were on sale for the 11.33pm service, albeit with limited availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad