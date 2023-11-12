All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they head into the break on the back of a win.

Leeds United head into the international break on the back of another win after defeating Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. Daniel James and Joel Piroe were on target for the Whites as they followed up their win over Leicester City last week with another three points.

The Foxes were also defeated again, meaning Daniel Farke's men are now within eight points of both of the top two. Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Old Trafford.

Harrison latest

Journalist Paul Brown believes Leeds could request £30million for Jack Harrison to be sold permanently, and that would likely price the winger's loan club Everton out of a deal.

Brown told GiveMeSport: "It wouldn't surprise me if Leeds were to ask for that. I suspect that in the current market, they do believe he's worth that. But the problem is that he probably isn't worth £30m to Everton because they don't have £30m to spend on one player right now.

"Everything will depend on what happens with the takeover, the finances, whether Everton are punished, whether they stay in the Premier League. Everything is up in the air at the moment and it's very hard to predict what kind of budget Everton will have. So I think by next summer, things will become clearer but I can't see, in the current situation, Everton spending £30m on Jack Harrison."

Gray interest

Liverpool are being tipped to make a move to sign Leeds starlet Archie Gray. Gray is playing a significant role this season at the tender age of 17 years of age, able to play in midfield as well as full-back.

