Llorente started Sunday's 4-2 loss at home to Manchester United but came off at half-time and is now missing as one of two changes to the team.

Robin Koch is also out as the German international must now follow concussion protocols having come off following a knock to the head from Scott McTominay in Sunday's clash against the Red Devils.

Junior Firpo and Raphinha come back into the XI as the two changes made by Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

BACK IN THE SIDE: Leeds United star winger Raphinha. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Firpo returned from his recent absence due to a hamstring injury when replacing Koch in Sunday's 4-2 defeat at home to Manchester United for which Raphinha started from the bench.

Key trio Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford remain out along with young forward Sam Greenwood.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his side as Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all start.

Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas come out of the XI whilst Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are both injured.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Mane. Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi.

Leeds United: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, James. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bate, McCarron, Kenneh, Summerville, Gelhardt, Roberts.

Referee: Michael Oliver.