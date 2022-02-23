Liverpool v Leeds United - early team news and Marcelo Bielsa's predicted XI
Leeds United face title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield tonight as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take in their second of three fixtures within seven days.
Leeds were beaten 4-2 by arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday and sit in 15th place, five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.
The Whites are next taking on a second-placed Reds side who would move just three points behind leaders Manchester City with a victory against Bielsa's team.
For Leeds, tonight's game is then followed by a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.
Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis upon landing at Anfield and in the meantime here is the latest team news and the predicted Leeds XI ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.
Leeds team news
Leeds will be without German international Robin Koch who must now follow concussion protocols having come off following a knock to the head from Scott McTominay in Sunday's clash against the Red Devils.
Key trio Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford remain out along with young striker Sam Greenwood.
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo.
Liverpool team news
The Reds will be without forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.
Jota injured his ankle in the Reds' Champions League win over Inter Milan and was replaced by Firmino, who then suffered a muscle injury.
Liverpool v Leeds United LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 17:46
- 7.45pm kick-off at Anfield
- Leeds 15th and five points clear of drop zone
- Liverpool second, win puts them three points behind Man City