Liverpool told to sign Leeds United star as Ipswich Town man issues Leicester City warning

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Leicester City.
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Leeds United will now be putting the final touches on their preparations for Friday night's huge top-of-the-table clash with Leicester City at Elland Road. The Whites' superb winning run will be put to the test against a Foxes side on record pace at the top of the division.

A win on Friday night would be a huge step for the Whites, while they can also force a potential title race with all three points. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gray verdict

Former England goalkeeper David James has been speaking about Archie Gray amid the versatile midfielder's links with Liverpool. He told GGrecon: "For a young player to be able to show the ability and consistency in order to be in that side is impressive. Leeds are a big team, let’s be fair, and the expectation at Leeds, especially the Championship, is that they shouldn’t be there and should be in the Premier League.

“So in many ways, he’s learning what it would be like to play at Liverpool because the expectation at Liverpool is the same, but on a different level of course. Would it be better for him in the long-term to stay at Leeds United next season? I’m not sure.”

Leeds vs Leicester claim

Ipswich Town star Conor Chaplin has been asked which of the two teams above the Tractor Boys he thinks are better ahead of Leeds facing Leicester. He responded: "It probably sounds a bit stupid because we got battered at Leeds, at Elland Road and we drew twice with Leicester, but I think Leicester in terms of the way they make you feel on the pitch.

Watch now: Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue discuss all the biggest Leeds United talking points on Inside Elland Road

“Possession, they make you feel inferior without the ball but we have lost twice against Leeds and we struggled to lay a glove on them in the second game. They’re both really good teams, with really good players but Leicester with their style of play make you feel very inferior.”

