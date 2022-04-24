Confident after their impressive 6-0 home win over Alnwick last time out, Leeds took the game to Feds resulting in Olivia Smart’s shot from 30 yards being well held by Rachel Darbyshire in the Feds net, while both Kathryn Smith and Rebekah Bass fired wide.

Top scorer Laura Bartup volleyed just over the bar and Bass steered a 25-yard effort wide of the mark.

The Whites went agonisingly close again when Katie Ramsden’s strike was tipped around the post, and Amy Woodruff had her header cleared off the line from a superb Rachel Hindle cross.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Smart had the first of several first-half chances for Leeds United Women in the 0-0 draw at league leaders Liverpool Feds. Picture: Leeds United.

The second period took a while to get going and it wasn’t until the 57th minute that full-back Bass was called upon to make a last-ditch block to deny Demi Deveraux, in what was the best chance of the match up to that point for the Feds.

The game opened up and leading scorer Bartup had a low drive tipped away while Georgia Wattam got down well to deny Deveraux at the opposite end.

Feds knew that one goal would clinch them the league title and were much more focused and stronger in the second half. The Whites had to be alert at the back and captain Cath Hamill ensured the visitors kept their defensive line intact. Goalkeeper, Wattam, did brilliantly to tip over from substitute Paige Cole, before Leeds nearly won it at the other end when Abbie Brown’s lob was held by a back-tracking Darbyshire.

Feds: Darbyshire (GK), Pope, James, Stewart, Charlton, Kinvig, Clarke, Seagraves, Thompson (C), Donoghue, Deveraux (Cole 70’). Subs not used: Jones. Farley, Hickey, Slade.

Leeds United Women's captain Catherine Hamill led a determined defensive line at Liverpool Feds. Picture: Leeds United.