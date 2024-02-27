Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he was wowed by the intensity on display in Leeds United's victory over Leicester City on Friday night as he spoke of his love for the Championship ahead of his side's FA Cup fifth round tie with Southampton on Wednesday night.

The Whites reignited the Championship title race as they dramatically came from behind to defeat Leicester 3-1 at Elland Road with three late goals inside 14 minutes to remain second in the table and go within six points of the Foxes. Ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash with Leeds' promotion rivals Southampton, Klopp was asked about facing Championship sides in cup competitions and went on to describe the level of football in the second tier as 'insane' after watching Daniel Farke guide his side to victory over Leicester last week.

Klopp said: "I love the Championship. I watched Leeds v Leicester last week, wow. I wasn't sure how it was nine years ago [since he started watching the Championship], but the intensity of football played there is insane. The league is incredible, and difficult - we play a lot of games in the Premier League, in the Championship they play even more."

The Liverpool manager has previously expressed his admiration for Farke from when the Leeds boss was in charge at Norwich City and last season described Elland Road as a 'proper atmosphere'. The Reds manager was also highly complimentary of Leeds during Marcelo Bielsa's time at the club.

Southampton make the trip to Anfield on the back of a tough Championship run that has allowed Leeds to take the initiative in the battle for automatic promotion. A win for the Saints against what is likely to be a youthful Liverpool side given their current injury woes would prove to be a huge morale booster but would add to their fixture list amid an intense fight for second spot.