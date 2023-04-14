Leeds are aiming for an unfancied league double over the Merseyside club this season when Liverpool visit Elland Road on Monday.

A late Crysencio Summerville winner at Anfield saw Leeds leave with all three points earlier in the campaign putting an end to an eight-game winless run in the league.

Since their October victory, Leeds have found it difficult to pick up results against a similar calibre of opponent, only defeating AFC Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Nottingham Forest in the interim. Nevertheless, Reds’ boss Klopp knows Elland Road will be at fever-pitch under the lights on Monday evening.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) watches his players warm up at Elland Road (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the German said: “[We expect a] Big fight, massive fight. It's a really good team. We expect them to be on their toes, a proper atmosphere."

Elland Road is synonymous with its intimidating home crowd, the 37,000-seater stadium a cauldron of noise before, during and after the team’s encounters.

Klopp also believes the pressure is off for his Liverpool side going into Monday’s fixture: “We have nothing to lose, really. We are in a position in the table we don't want to be. We have to fight for things. The things we tried this season didn't work out properly consistently.”