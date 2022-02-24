It could not be said that Marcelo Bielsa's side were the architects of their own downfall, but they certainly took on a consultancy role.

Even if defeat was always likely and probably expected, the pain and humiliation of a 6-0 scoreline was avoidable.

When you're a side in the throes of a very real and very serious relegation battle, games against sides in a genuine Premier League title race are not the ones that define your season and their results are not the ones upon which major conclusions can be made. The easier you make it for great teams, though, the harder you make life for yourself and the steeper the climb towards any kind of momentum becomes.

Although losing 4-2 to Manchester United at Elland Road hurt, Leeds at least gave their supporters a little hope, a hint of a recovery in the second half that could be fashioned into foundations to build upon. Then they took a sledgehammer to their chances of doing anything similar at Anfield and returned to square one ahead of Saturday's clash with Tottenham Hotspur, with a first half capitulation.

Their brief second half flourish, if you could call it that, did fashion a few half chances and one good opportunity but with the hosts so comfortably ahead and eyeing a weekend cup final, Leeds flattered to deceive and the Reds rattled in a few more goals to end the night with a true flourish. Their sixth was Leeds' 56th concession of the season - two more than they gave up in the entirity of the last campaign.

A willingness to attack at all times was so easy to commend during an impressive first season back in the top flight, even in defeat, is getting harder and harder to admire now that Leeds are so perilously close to the drop zone having shipped far too many goals.

Everyone loved watching Leeds upon their Premier League return and few enjoyed playing against them. They've retained the entertainment factor, albeit to a lesser degree, but teams are making hay in the space and the errors Leeds give up. Poor marking at corners and allowing opposition centre-backs to roam freely down the pitch into acres of room are just two problems the solutions for which are yet to find Bielsa's fingertips.

ANFIELD DRUBBING - Leeds United were beaten 6-0 by Liverpool at Anfield as worries over relegation increased. Pic: Getty

The great shame of Wednesday's result was that it came after a bright start. Liverpool, huge favourites, didn't have it all their own way early on as the visitors twice picked off passes in the home half and looked to profit.

The Reds' obvious threats did present themselves within five minutes though, Luis Diaz creating enough space to test Illan Meslier and then firing a second effort wide via Sadio Mane's body.

Alisson's face would have been the colour of his team-mates' shirts had Daniel James kept his feet and found the empty net having surprised the keeper with a challenge in the area, but the hosts survived the scare. If there was a case for a penalty, as Leeds fans believed, no one in a white shirt made it with any conviction.

Going behind inside 15 minutes was a nightmare scenario for Leeds and the manner in which they conceded was the most disappointing aspect. Liverpool attacked with pace, sent the ball left and found Stuart Dallas isolated, the right-back unable to get close enough to stop Andy Robertson's cross, which then hit his outstretched arm. Michael Oliver pointed straight to the spot and Mo Salah tucked home the penalty.

Leeds were fortunate not to concede a second when Diaz skipped past Luke Ayling to go clean through on Meslier, who made a vital stop at his near post.

The Whites were trying to be adventurous, attempting to play out and hit their wingers when they neared halfway, but very little was coming off and every concession of the ball put them in real peril as the Reds stormed forward.

Yet before the half-hour mark the game should have been level. Leeds unlocked their hosts with one pass to the middle and a nice touch from Rodrigo, he released Jack Harrison and when James couldn't reach his low cross, the obviously-offside Raphinha tapped it in.

Their big chance gone, Leeds promptly conceded a second that was every bit as sloppy as it was simple. Joel Matip strode unopposed from halfway, exchanged passes with Salah and dinked the ball over Meslier. Pascal Struijk's failure to match Matip's run into the area breathed oxygen into the attack, but as it has so often this season, the fire started further forward.

The insult was added to the injury before 35 minutes had elapsed, Mane getting the wrong side of Ayling and drawing contact in the area. VAR checked it because Mane seemed to be off balance as Ayling reached him, but the penalty stood and Salah made it 3-0.

Fabinho's wastefulness was all that stood between Leeds and a 4-0 first half rout, his sidefoot effort missing by some distance after a poorly-defended free-kick.

Leeds were in need of something beyond special and with the man most capable of it struggling so badly for form, a comeback would have been miraculous. Raphinha over-hit a second half through ball for James and then, after some lovely work from Dallas, mis-hit the ball as he threatened to run in on Alisson. When he over-hit a cross out of play seconds later, his mood visibly reflected the black skies over Anfield.

The introduction of Joe Gelhardt on the hour mark brought a little life to Leeds, his touch allowing Dallas to curl a beautiful pass into the path of Raphinha whose crossing ability deserted him once more. Their next move was even better, sweeping from the right-back position to the edge of the Liverpool box with one-touch football and slick turns before Raphinha warmed Alisson's hands with the final shot. With 20 minutes to go Bielsa's men came their closest to spoiling the Brazilian's clean sheet, Firpo's cut-back finding Dallas 16 yards out only for him to sweep wide of goal.

Liverpool switched back on, however, pressed forward again and Salah's ball found the run of Jordan Henderson who teed up Mane for an emphatic finish and the fourth.

Mane got the fifth and Virgil van Dijk the six, from a corner, as Liverpool poured the salt on thick to wounds Leeds helped inflict.