Liverpool 1 Leeds United 2: Live reaction and recap, Andrea Radrizzani message
Leeds United take on hosts Liverpool this evening as the Whites head to Anfield looking to end a horrible recent run which has left Jesse Marsch’s side in the Premier League’s drop zone.
The winless streak for Marsch’s Whites now stretches to eight Premier League games, six of which have ended in defeat as part of a haul of just two points from a last possible 24. Jurgen Klopp’s hosts fell to a surprise 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest last weekend, leaving the Reds eighth in the table, but Liverpool bounced back in midweek with a 3-0 triumph at Champions League hosts Ajax. The win booked a place in the competition’s last 16 for the Reds who now face Leeds in a 7.45pm kick-off under the Anfield lights.
Our blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up upon landing at Liverpool’s famous home followed by confirmed line ups and then match updates followed by analysis and reaction.
- 7.45pm kick-off at Anfield
- Leeds winless in eight games, six ending in defeat
Big praise for Leeds from Klopp
As he says he would have taken a point tonight with the way the game was going. He would have taken that and moved on.
Klopp on top 4
“You cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistently as well.”
Here’s Klopp....
“It was a good start in the game and we conceded an early and freakish goal, not helpful. In the centre they were very compact, we put them under pressure but not free flowing football. Two big chances which we don’t use so the game is still open.”
That’s it from Jesse
The message there, it’s not about him, it’s about the team. And this must be built upon. Now waiting for Klopp.
On Tyler Adams
“He has been one of the best players on the pitch. He is very important to us.”
On Meslier
“I can give them tutelege but the technical aspect I have to leave the goalkeeper coach, we needed Illan, I have been challenging him to continue to grow.”
Did you change anything this week?
“I am not superstitious but I changed a lot of things this week, I have got to figure out which things to keep.”
On Summerville
“We know we have a good player on our hands with him. The biggest thing with him is discipline and work ethic. I have worked with a lot of young attacking players who have become world stars and I think he has big potential.”
On the players fighting for him.
“I think they were, but they were fighting for us.”
More from Marsch
“We should have never been in this situation because we have been playing well and not getting points.”