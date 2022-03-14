Fifth-bottom Leeds approached Sunday's Elland Road showdown against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City following six-straight defeats and the Whites looked to be heading for a draw following Kenny McLean's 91st-minute equaliser.

Rodrigo had earlier fired Leeds ahead in the 14th minute but the Whites then squandered a host of chances to extend their advantage and looked to have paid the price when McLean converted Teemu Pukki's cross.

But Leeds ensured an epic clash had one final twist in the tale and netted a 94th-minute winner as Joe Gelhardt blasted home from a Raphinha pull back after himself setting the Brazilian away by winning a header.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory took Leeds four points clear of the drop zone by virtue of Watford also winning 2-1 at Southampton although second-bottom Burnley who are five points behind the Whites have two games in hand.

Former England star Lineker, though, has highlighted his particular concern about fourth-bottom Everton who were beaten once again via a 1-0 reverse against Wolves at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are four points behind Leeds and have three games in hand but the Merseyside outfit have lost eight of their last nine league games.

"Huge goal for Leeds United at the death," wrote Match Of The Day host Lineker on social media.

MASSIVE MOMENT: The look on 19-year-old Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt's face says it all as the forward picks himself up en route to celebrating his dramatic 94th-minute winner against Norwich City. Picture by Tony Johnson.

"A win too for Watford.

"Really, really worried for Everton after their defeat at home to Wolves."