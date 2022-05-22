Liam Gallagher sends Leeds United message as Whites survive and Manchester City bag title

City-mad singer songwriter star Gallagher saw his side crowned champions for the fourth time in the last five seasons through Sunday afternoon's 3-2 victory at home to Aston Villa.

The victory was needed as title rivals Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield and at the other end of the table, relegation-battling Leeds fulfilled their brief in their battle to stay up via a 2-1 win at Brentford.

United needed to record a better final day result than Burnley to survive and a brace from Callum Wilson ensured it was mission accomplished as the Clarets fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Gallagher has regularly praised United's fan base - and survival for the Whites in tandem with a City title triumph marked a good day for the 49-year-old Mancunian.

Taking to social media, the former Oasis man simply wrote: "Congratulations to Leeds Utd" but the Tweet gained 10,000 likes in barely an hour.