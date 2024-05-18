Liam Gallagher declares his Leeds United wish as star answers big Whites question

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Gallagher has had his say on Leeds and the upcoming play-off final.

Liam Gallagher has declared his Leeds United wish in sizing up the play-off Championship final against Southampton.

Massive Manchester City fan Gallagher has often declared his liking for Leeds and the club’s huge following but City had just three seasons of facing the Whites back in the Premier League before United’s relegation.

Daniel Farke’s Whites, though, are now just one game away from an immediate top-flight return and Gallagher is hoping Leeds beat Southampton in next Sunday’s Wembley play-off final.