Liam Cooper's take on actual fireworks exploding in Leeds United win v Bournemouth and fans role

Jesse Marsch's side went ahead in just the third minute as Rodrigo struck from the penalty spot but Leeds were booed off at half-time by which point they trailed 2-1 to strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing. More groans followed as Dominic Solanke put the Cherries 3-1 up four minutes after the break but United then produced a stunning comeback to take all three points as substitute Sam Greenwood, Cooper and finally Crysencio Summerville all bagged a goal apiece. Cooper admitted that he could feel the frustration of his side's fans when Bournemouth looked to be putting the game to bed but the skipper said a determination to send the Elland Road faithful home happy proved crucial.

"Unbelievable," said Cooper to post-match media of the victory. "We were obviously in the ascendancy again then give it away and you feel the frustration in the ground. But as a group we keep going and keep going and keep going and we have pushed and we have pushed and we have scored a lot of good goals. The dressing room, we are delighted with that and we have just got to keep pushing. We know we have got a long way to go and that will be the message to the boys, we will keep going and keep going but we will enjoy this win with our fans and in the dressing room and we will go again."

Whites boss Marsch made the first of four changes during the interval in bringing on 19-year-old Italian international birthday boy Willy Gnonto who went on to dazzle and set up the winning goal for Summerville. Leeds, though, initially fell behind just three minutes after the restart.

'BUZZING': Leeds United captain Liam Cooper celebrates Saturday's incredible 4-3 victory against Bournemouth at Elland Road. Photo by Bruce Rollinson.

Asked what he said to his team mates as captain when Leeds fell 3-1 behind, Cooper reasoned: "You feel the frustration in the ground, in the good ways as obviously they push us on to get that result. They stick with us and we are just absolutely buzzing. It's a great result for us, back to back wins. It's difficult in this league and we have got to go again. We will enjoy this win and go again."

Fittingly, a performance of second half fireworks from Leeds was accompanied by actual fireworks going off over the ground as the city began celebrating Bonfire Night.

"I think it was every time we scored!," laughed Cooper. "That's our fans for you. They are unbelievable and I can't thank them enough."