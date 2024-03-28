Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Robinson expects game time to be at the root of any decision Leeds United club captain Liam Cooper makes this summer. The defender is approaching the end of his current contract at Elland Road and he would be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer should no offer of a renewal be made.

Such a decision would bring an end to a Leeds career that has spanned 10 years with Cooper joining the club from Chesterfield in 2014. In that time he has led the Whites to promotion under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa, while he has also spent three full seasons as skipper in the Premier League.

With such experience under his belt, former White Robinson believes Daniel Farke may be keen to see Cooper stick around beyond the end of the campaign in order to provide guidance to his young side. But the Scotland international has made just seven league starts this season and that figure is hardly likely to increase next season, should he commit himself to at least one more at Elland Road.

As such, the goalkeeper-turned-pundit expects Cooper to leave the club this summer in pursuit of more minutes in the twilight of his career.

"I think it would probably come down to the player’s personal choice, I think he’s a player the manager would like to have around," Robinson told MOT Leeds News about Cooper's future. "I think he’s been a fantastic servant for the club, the way he’s performed in promotion seasons, the way he’s performed in the Premier League I think he’s a talisman for the club.

"I think it will come down to the player’s want and desire to play regularly. You look at the players Leeds have got now, Rodon and Ampadu the two centre-halves, then arguably Pascal Struijk when fit goes ahead of Liam Cooper now. But in a Premier League team, in a Premier League season you’re going to get games.

"It’s been difficult for him this season, he’s a player who likes to play week in and week out, and he’s a player who plays with rhythm and when he plays consistently he gets better.