Liam Cooper spells out three reasons for Leeds United optimism of Arsenal upset

Jesse Marsch’s Whites have taken just two points from their last possible 15 and now face a thriving Gunners team who have won 11 games out of 12 in all competitions so far this season and sit top of the league. Cooper, though, has highlighted how Leeds are unbeaten at home this term and cited the recent victory against Chelsea as another reason for hope in addition to the support of United’s home fans.

"We’ve shown we can produce complete 90 minute performances against the likes of Chelsea and we have to be more consistent with this,” wrote Cooper in the matchday programme. "As players we want to test ourselves against the best and Arsenal visit us today sitting at the top of the Premier League. We all head into the match this afternoon excited by the challenge and optimistic we can cause an upset. We’re still unbeaten at Elland Road – something which we want to continue – and we know, with you the supporters all behind us, anything is possible.”