Third-bottom United know they will be relegated if failing to take at least a point from Sunday's 2pm kick-off against the Seagulls and next weekend's season finale at Brentford.
Quite what Leeds will need to stay up depends on how fourth-bottom Burnley and fifth-bottom Everton fare, and the message from Cooper is clear ahead of Sunday's final home game of the campaign.
The skipper has also issued a thanks to United's fans for their continued support, which the captain admits at times has been undeserved.
"My message to the lads is that we're in a fight, we have to go and approach the game in a positive manner and get a result in any way possible," said Cooper in his matchday programme column.
"It doesn't have to be pretty and it doesn't have to be nice, just as long as we get the three points.
"You the supporters have been unbelievable throughout the whole campaign and we haven't deserved you at times.
"I can't thank you enough for all your support on behalf of all the lads.
"We all need to pull together and make it a great atmosphere once again today, which I'm sure you will and we need to produce on the pitch to get the win."