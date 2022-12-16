Liam Cooper reveals fresh personal boost and eyes double Leeds United push for Man City game

Whites captain Cooper was part of the Leeds group that spent just short of a week in Spain this month as part of their preparations for their Premier League return which starts with the home clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28. Leeds will now take in the first of two home friendlies against Real Sociedad tonight and Cooper says he has been particularly boosted by the training camp in Spain having missed most of pre-season through an Achilles injury. Cooper is now relishing both tonight’s friendly against Sociedad and Wednesday night’s hosting of AS Monaco – games that the captain feels will give Leeds a double “sharpness” boost ahead of facing City.

"The camp in Spain felt like a mini pre-season and for myself I found it really beneficial after missing most of pre-season in Australia through injury," wrote Cooper in Friday’s match night programme. "When you’re living in each other’s pockets you learn a lot about one another, and it was a good environment for us all to be in and grow as a team. It was a tough week physically, we did a lot of running and it was demanding.

"Having the game tonight against Real Sociedad and another on Wednesday against AS Monaco will only increase our match sharpness. They’re both really good opposition and it will be a good experience for us to come up against them, as we continue to prepare for Manchester City.”