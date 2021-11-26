Former Whites star Speed died aged just 42 ten years ago this weekend and Leeds will pay their tributes at Saturday evening's Premier League clash at Brighton - a decade to the day since Speed passed away.

On the tenth anniversary of his passing, Leeds will wear warm-up t-shirts and black armbands in Speed's honour at the Amex whilst captain Cooper and Dallas have already paid their respects on Friday by laying flowers at Elland Road's Bremner Square.

Paying a moving tribute to Speed both as a player and as a man, Cooper said: "These days creep up on you and you are reminded of such legends and Speedo was one of those.

"He was an unbelievable player, an unbelievable man by all accounts and we remember him today.

"People never know what somebody is really going through and in this case it was too late.

"It's really sad and we urge those people to speak out but it felt really fitting to be here today and fitting to be able to remember Gary in the game on Saturday as well

"It affects so many people and today is a day to reflect and remember how much of a good man he was and how much of a good footballer he was as well.

TRIBUTE: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper to Whites icon Gary Speed at Bremner Square at Elland Road on Friday. Picture by LUFC.

"May he rest in peace."

