Liam Cooper outlines his Leeds United aim and reveals Whites work after fitness update

Leeds are in the middle of a 28-day period without a game following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II who was laid to rest at Monday's State Funeral.

The Whites were due to take on arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday but the Premier League postponed the fixture due to events surrounding The Queen’s State Funeral the following day.

There were concerns over the number of officers Greater Manchester Police would have at their disposal and Jesse Marsch's side will not play until October due to the current two-week international break.

TOWERING PRESENCE: Whites captain Liam Cooper rises above the Southampton under-21s defence to net in Friday night's 6-2 victory at Elland Road.

The Whites also saw last Monday night's hosting of Nottingham Forest postponed after the Premier League cancelled all of that weekend's fixtures as a mark of respect to Her Majesty following her death.

Leeds have not played since falling to a 5-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, September 3 and a full month will have passed by the time United return to action against Aston Villa on Sunday, October 2.

But Cooper and fellow first team stars Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo all bagged minutes for United's under-21s on Friday in their journey back to full fitness after recent injuries and the skipper says full focus is on preparations for when the Whites finally return.

“We’re on our next run of games now," said Cooper to leedsunited.com

"I know it’ll be a few weeks until we get to kick a ball again in the Premier League but it is what it is now.

“We’ve been working hard this week."

Cooper injured his Achilles in pre-season and only bagged his first minutes of the new campaign when playing the first half of the 3-1 victory at home to Carabao Cup visitors Barnsley at the end of last month.

The skipper was an unused substitute in the 5-2 loss at Brentford but played the full duration of Friday night's under-21s clash in which Leeds blitzed Southampton’s youngsters 6-2 at Elland Road.

Cooper has revealed that last week was probably his first full week of training since his injury and the 31-year-old says he is determined to set the tone for United's youngsters.

“First and foremost, try to be an example," said Cooper of his role with the club's young players.

“We have a fairly young squad, sprinkled with a bit of experience, so I try to be a good example and apply myself every day to bring the best out of people.

“Whether that is through the way I apply myself, or being there as that shoulder to lean on when the boys need it.