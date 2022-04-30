Liam Cooper makes Leeds United vow for Manchester City clash and hails Whites achievement

Cooper's Whites side will take on defending Premier League champions Manchester City for whom five more wins would guarantee the successful defence of their crown.

Fifth-bottom Leeds are fighting for Premier League survival but Cooper has hailed his side's feat of going unbeaten in five games and is now relishing the rest against Pep Guardiola's superstars.

Cooper, who has recently returned from a hamstring injury, has vowed that the Whites will fight for everything in their own bid for precious points.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RELISHING THE TEST: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper whose side face title-chasing Manchester City at Elland Road tonight. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"Games like this one against Manchester City are why so many people dream of becoming professional footballers," wrote Cooper in his matchday programme notes.

"You want to challenge yourself and compete with the best, which is exactly what we will be doing this evening.

"We're all focused on the task ahead, which we know will be a huge one and we will fight for everything.

"We've been really pleased with our recent results, on the whole, and are now five games unbeaten, which is very difficult to achieve in the Premier League."

Cooper returned to the side following a four-month absence with a hamstring injury in this month's 1-1 draw at home to Southampton and the skipper has proved inspirational in helping Leeds to back-to-back clean sheets since.