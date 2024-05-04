Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Cooper has made a Leeds United promotion bid promise in sizing up the final day visit of Southampton and the damaging defeat at QPR.

Daniel Farke’s Whites were dealt a hammer blow in their quest for automatic promotion in last weekend’s clash at Queens Park Rangers in which a 4-0 defeat paved the way for Ipswich to jump above Leeds into second.

United must now hope that Ipswich end their season with defeat at home to final day visitors Huddersfield Town and also take three points themselves from today’s visit of Southampton, ahead of which Cooper has issued a message to the club’s fans.

Writing in his matchday programme column, Cooper put: “At Queens Park Rangers, unfortunately you can have a bad day at the office and it was just one of those days at Loftus Road. We haven’t had many this season and the timing of it was unfortunate.

“We know we didn’t reach the levels required of us, but we can’t dwell on that result now. It’s happened, it’s now in the past and we have to move forwards.

“Today against Southampton, the only focus is on ourselves. First and foremost, we don’t like losing and we want to put things right today. What will be, will be, now in terms of automatic promotion.